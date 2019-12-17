Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 17 Dec

BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks
BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels. The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100.
Ripple Technical Analysis: A key level is still in tact for XRP/USD
XRP/USD has dropped 5.24% on Monday as all major cryptos were hit. The key level of 0.200 managed to hold has some of the other coins made lower low waves. The volume of the sell off was not too convincing as you can see from the bottom of the chart.
Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday
ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ETH/USD is currently underpriced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks
BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels. The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100.
Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday
ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ...
XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines
Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000. The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints ...
Bitcoin devastatingly slides under $7,000, Ethereum and Ripple bleed
The carnage in the cryptocurrency market continues even as we enter the third week of Dec. The almost certain end-year rally appears to sleep through the bulls' fingers unapologetically.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.