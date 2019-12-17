FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 17 Dec

BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks

BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels. The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100.

Ripple Technical Analysis: A key level is still in tact for XRP/USD

XRP/USD has dropped 5.24% on Monday as all major cryptos were hit. The key level of 0.200 managed to hold has some of the other coins made lower low waves. The volume of the sell off was not too convincing as you can see from the bottom of the chart.

 

Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday

ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ETH/USD is currently underpriced.

