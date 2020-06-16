Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 16 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bears aim to take price below $9,400

BTC/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped from $9,429.75 to $9,409. The bears face a stack of healthy support levels between $9,320-$9,400. This stack has the one-day, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates around $0.1925 as bulls and bears wrestle for control

XRP/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped slightly from $0.1925 to $0.192. Previously this Monday, the price recovered following two consecutive bearish days and rose back above the $0.19-level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five successive red sessions.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears stay in control for three straight days as it trends between SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves

ETH/USD dropped from $231 to $229.80, following three straight bearish days. The price is currently sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions, showing sustained bearish sentiment.