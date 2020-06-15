Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 15 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD in grave danger of free-fall to $8,000

The king of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is not by any chance out of danger yet. Over the weekend, Bitcoin consolidated between $9,300 support and $9,500 resistance. However, the Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased selling activity.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sinks further below $0.20, is there hope for the bulls?

Ripple is yet to gather the strength needed to clear the resistance at $0.20. The dip to $0.1850 last week opened the Pandora box because sellers have been in control ever since. There was a recovery staged above $0.19 but the weekend session was mostly characterized by consolidation. The trend became increasingly difficult to sustain calling for losses under $0.19 again.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD rally to $7,500 depends on Bitcoin surge to $50,000

Ethereum price has dived back under $230 despite having pushed a significant recovery from last week’s low at $225. The upside was capped at $240 mainly by a descending trendline resistance and the 100 SMA in the 1-hour range. The price did step above the 50 SMA but lacked the momentum to sustain gains.