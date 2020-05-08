Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 08 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats from $10,000 after a brief flirtation

BTC/USD fell down from $10,000 to $9,910 in the early hours of Friday as the bears stepped in to correct the price following a heavily bullish Thursday. This Thursday, the price jumped from $9,158.30 to $10,000 as the bulls continued to consolidate their positions pre-halving and crept above the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD triangle breakout retreats from $0.22 hurdle

Ripple price has been stable above $0.21 for several days now. Intriguingly, as Bitcoin extended the bullish leg above $10,000, XRP/USD broke a falling triangle resistance. The breakout boosted XRP past the initial hurdle at $0.2200 but the momentum fizzled out at $0.2225.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD breakout to $220 unstoppable?

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green in the wake of Bitcoin’s surge past $10,000. Ethereum tried to follow in the footsteps of the granddaddy of the digital market but its margin of gains has been limited this time around. ETH/USD is dancing at $213 after retreating from highs around $216.