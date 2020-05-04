Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 04 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stalls under $9,000 even as hash rate spikes to new all-time high
Bitcoin price has had a relatively stable weekend trading with the upside limited under $9,000. However, the largest digital asset is having a drab start this week following a 1.88% retracement on the day. From an opening value of $8,909, BTC has corrected lower to $8,740. On the upside, an intraday high has been formed at $8,947. Meanwhile, the prevailing trend is bearish while the volatility is high.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD slumps over 2%, eyeing $0.20 support
Ripple price is the worst-hit with the widespread price retreat during the Asian hours Monday. The stability witnessed across the weekend session appears to have been ousted. Meanwhile, XRP is trading 2.34% after adjusting lower from $0.2194 (opening value).
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stays flat above $200
Ethereum (ETH/USD) stayed relatively quiet on Saturday and gained 1% to close at $214. Although the pair edged higher to $220 earlier in the day, it seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at $214.50. On a weekly basis, the pair is up more than 8% and remains on track to close sixth straight week in the positive territory.
