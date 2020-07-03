Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 03 Jul

Bitcoin Market Analysis: Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved in 2020. BTC/USD falls below $9,100.

Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved this year, according to a NewsBTC report. This means that 73% of the supply has been dormant, with active traders utilizing margin, options and futures likely being the source of all of BTC’s volatility.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls attempt comeback after price gets thwarted at $0.1773 line again

XRP/USD bulls took charge following a bearish Thursday. The price has gone up from $0.1748 to $0.1755 in the early hours of Friday. The price continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ethereum Market Outlook: Vitalik Buterin sheds light on ETH 2.0 scalability. ETH/USD freefall continues as price drops below SMA 50

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently said that the switch to ETH 2.0 will not occur overnight but will gradually scale the network to handle 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). He noted that Ethereum will likely rely on rollups as the network transitions to ETH 2.0.