Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 25 April

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens, including Bittensor (TAO) and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), climbed this week, with ai16z (AI16Z) still extending gains at the time of writing on Friday. The uptick in prices of AI tokens reflects a broader bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency market . At the same time, it highlights the sector’s resilience following NVIDIA, the world’s largest AI computing company, excluding crypto-related companies from its startup-focused Inception program.

Ripple (XRP) price consolidates, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday, following mid-week gains to $2.30. XRP shows signs of exhaustion ahead of the weekend; however, a reversal could be on the cards amid steady institutional and retail adoption. The validation of an inverse head and shoulders pattern in the highlights the possibility of a 25% breakout to $2.74.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday. Moreover, the risk-on sentiment prevails in the market as pro-crypto Paul Atkins has been sworn in as the new head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),and US President Donald Trump’s administration appears to be softening its tone on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and trade tensions with China.

