Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Chainlink – American Wrap 22 October

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin facing potential pullback before a final push to $20,000
Bitcoin is back above 60% market dominance and climbed above $13,000 for the first time since June 2019. In the past week alone, BTC's total market capitalization has increased by over $31 billion.
The flagship cryptocurrency is up 13% in the past 48 hours after a massive announcement from PayPal to support digital assets like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC. Bulls are eying up $20,000; however, there is a chance that Bitcoin will face a pullback first.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK remains bullish but it could face a pullback
Chainlink had a massive 11% breakout in the past 24 hours, eying up that critical $12 resistance level. Bulls are in control of many timeframes; however, the digital asset still faces some hurdles on the way up.
On the 4-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator presented a sell signal not yet confirmed but still powerful as the last one preceded a 13% loss within the next three days. On top of that, the RSI is overextended, adding more selling pressure.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP cracks a critical resistance level and targets $0.30
XRP has been fighting with an ascending triangle pattern for around one month and seems to have finally cracked the upper boundary. If the digital asset can close above this critical resistance point, bulls will be in full control.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
