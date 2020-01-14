Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 14 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BT/USD finish above the $8,500 psychological level by EOD?

BTC/USD jumped from $8,105 to $8,395, as the bulls have an eye on the $8,500 psychological level. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a lack of resistance levels on the upside, which could push the price past the $8,500 level. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $8,200. $8,200 has the one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min and four-hour Bollinger Bands.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls return to action, all eyes on $0.22

As expected in the previous analyses, XRP bulls refused to remain in the ‘crypto’ longer than it was necessary. The losses experienced the entire weekend and on Monday saw XRP test $0.20 support. Luckily, the overwhelming support at this point put XRP in the previous upward trajectory, maintaining an uptrend above the accelerated trendline (dotted line).

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD soars 5% amid a general bullish comeback

The cryptocurrency market is painted green everywhere following a comeback by the bulls to revenge the battering they endured the entire weekend and on Monday. Bitcoin Cash has not been left behind, besides the crypto asset is trading 5.27% higher towards the end of the Asian session on Tuesday.