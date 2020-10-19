Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC recent 3% breakout could be just the beginning
Bitcoin has reached a $217 billion market capitalization after the bullish momentum of the last week. The digital asset has gained more than $27 billion in market cap after hitting a low price of $10,249 on September 24. Bulls are in full control and eying up $12,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP on the cusp of a massive price breakout
It seems that XRP is finally showing some bullish signs after months of sideways trading. In the past week, the digital asset lost close to $1 billion in market capitalization but has already recovered around $400 million in the past 24 hours.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: Around $68 million worth of BNB burned could help the bulls
Binance Coin was initial launched as an ERC-20 token before getting its own mainnet. The exchange started burning coins in October 2017 starting with only 986,000 coins. Since then, Binance has completed quarterly coin burns reducing the total supply of BNB by more than 10%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
CBDCs are a reality now, and IMF to push for their adoption
The IMF has held a conference on the use of digital assets, where Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is expected to shed some light on the use of Central Bank digital currencies.
Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM jumps 9% as the network’s utility skyrockets
The International Monetary Fund conducts annual meetings to discuss several pressing issues. This year, Denelle Dixon, CEO of Stellar, was invited to speak at the ‘Cross-Border Payments - The Private Sector Steps Up’.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.