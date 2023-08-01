Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & BALD – European Wrap 1 August

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price ended its rangebound movement as it slipped nearly 3% between late July 31 and early August 1. The sweep of key lows could trigger a rally in later in the week, but investors need not hold their breath. The aura of this dormancy that penetrated altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), could likely end if BTC makes a strong recovery rally to $30,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is edging west, with neither bulls nor bears showing the upper hand. The king of crypto is showing signs of diminishing volatility that puts it at a standstill tethered to the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $29,349.

After a historic win in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, the crypto-based payments company was in the safe zone. The recent proceedings in the SEC vs. Terraform Labs case have brought the SEC vs. Ripple’s victory into question.

Due to the developments over the last 24 hours, XRP price could easily drop and undo last month's gains if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) decides to appeal the ruling in Ripple’s lawsuit. In the event that the SEC appeals Judge Analisa Torres’ decision on the XRP token, its holders could be in trouble. XRP price is down 28% from the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit decision-based rally that propelled it by 100% to $0.965 on July 13.

BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch. The meme coin reached a market capitalization of $100 million within two days with $25 million in liquidity added to the token’s liquidity pool on LeetSwap.

Gary Gensler, chair of US financial regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), once referred to the crypto ecosystem as “the wild West.” In line with Chair Gensler’s quote, a meme coin on Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain BASE, was rugged by its developer.