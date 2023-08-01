Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & BALD – European Wrap 1 August

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC produces fresh lows at the start of new week
Bitcoin (BTC) price ended its rangebound movement as it slipped nearly 3% between late July 31 and early August 1. The sweep of key lows could trigger a rally in later in the week, but investors need not hold their breath. The aura of this dormancy that penetrated altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), could likely end if BTC makes a strong recovery rally to $30,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is edging west, with neither bulls nor bears showing the upper hand. The king of crypto is showing signs of diminishing volatility that puts it at a standstill tethered to the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $29,349.
With Ripple’s victory tainted, what’s next for XRP price?
After a historic win in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, the crypto-based payments company was in the safe zone. The recent proceedings in the SEC vs. Terraform Labs case have brought the SEC vs. Ripple’s victory into question.
Due to the developments over the last 24 hours, XRP price could easily drop and undo last month's gains if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) decides to appeal the ruling in Ripple’s lawsuit. In the event that the SEC appeals Judge Analisa Torres’ decision on the XRP token, its holders could be in trouble. XRP price is down 28% from the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit decision-based rally that propelled it by 100% to $0.965 on July 13.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch. The meme coin reached a market capitalization of $100 million within two days with $25 million in liquidity added to the token’s liquidity pool on LeetSwap.
Gary Gensler, chair of US financial regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), once referred to the crypto ecosystem as “the wild West.” In line with Chair Gensler’s quote, a meme coin on Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain BASE, was rugged by its developer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP partial victory threatened as SEC vs Terraform Labs ruling offers a stinging rebuke of the Ripple decision
XRP community members are still reaping the benefits of the July 13 decision by Judge Analisa Torres after she made a two-way ruling in the Ripple versus SEC case. Though partial, the decision boded better for and was also better received by the XRP camp than the regulator and chair, Gary Gensler.
This is why Bitcoin Gold price is up by 50% even as Bitcoin price remains stuck below $30,000
Bitcoin price has been unable to flip $30,000 into a support floor for a couple of days now, but its namesakes and hard fork tokens seem to be doing pretty well. Recently, Bitcoin Cash was enjoying enormous gains. Over the past 24 hours, another hard fork, Bitcoin Gold price, shot up significantly.
DYDX price rallies 10% ahead of 13.95M token unlocks; Community urges 25% emission cut
DYDX, the ticker for perpetual contracts decentralized exchange dYdX, remains bullish for almost two straight months despite the overall dormancy in the market and the lack of directional bias from Bitcoin (BTC).
AAVE price is safe from a potential 40% crash as investors are likely to change their behavior
AAVE price seems to have taken a hit from skepticism in the market, which was long in the making. AAVE holders appear to be losing patience, but if this changes, the altcoin would be safe from losing a key support level.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.