- XRP price hovers around the $0.70 level, down 28% from its recent top of $0.965.
- The fate of the remittance token has been pulled from safety after Judge Jed Rakoff rejected the distinction made in the Ripple case.
- Investors can expect a 25% crash in the near term if the SEC decides to appeal Judge Torres’ decision.
After a historic win in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, the crypto-based payments company was in the safe zone. The recent proceedings in the SEC vs. Terraform Labs case have brought the SEC vs. Ripple’s victory into question.
Due to the developments over the last 24 hours, XRP price could easily drop and undo last month's gains if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) decides to appeal the ruling in Ripple’s lawsuit.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
XRP price and the worst-case scenario
In the event that the SEC appeals Judge Analisa Torres’ decision on the XRP token, its holders could be in trouble. XRP price is down 28% from the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit decision-based rally that propelled it by 100% to $0.965 on July 13.
Also read: XRP retail holders made biggest winners from Torres' decision, technology policy expert says
Since then, the remittance token continues to consolidate between the $0.965 and $0.666 levels. The recent rug pull of BALD meme coin combined with the Curve Platform’s hack was soon followed by a nearly two percent drop in Bitcoin price.
A rug pull is when the developer in charge of a project pulls all the liquidity from the decentralized exchange, causing it to freefall to zero. Regardless, the recent market developments have had very little effect on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies' prices. However, if the ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is called into question formally, then XRP price could break out of the range and easily shed 25%.
Such a move would knock XRP price to the next stable support level of $0.520. In a dire case scenario, the altcoin could dive as low as $0.392 and collect sell-side liquidity resting below equal lows.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the SEC does not appeal or the appeal gets rejected, XRP price could continue its rangebound movement. In a conservative scenario, the remittance token could revisit the range’s midpoint at $0.761.
