Dogecoin (DOGE) price action was close to a meltdown on Thursday as DOGE price tanked on the back of stronger-than-expected inflation numbers out of the US. But, Dogecoin bulls came in and saved the day as traders focused on earlier prints of US retail prices coming down and that element not being reflected in the current inflation print. Traders are shrugging off the stronger number and buying into equities and cryptocurrencies.

XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.

Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in BTC price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside. CPI came out at 8.2% – above the 8.1% forecast, and Bitcoin price tumbled to $18,190 as expected, given expectations of continued aggressive rate-hiking from the Fed and a stronger US dollar. BTC price quickly recovered, however, rising back up to touch highs of $19,500. Going forward, high-impact news that affects the stock market will also continue to affect the big crypto due to the tight correlation between the two. However, an interesting development is brewing behind the scenes that hints at a potential start of a bullish regime, at least, in the short term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.