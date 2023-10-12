Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Render & Avalanche – European Wrap 12 October

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained relatively stable at around $28,000 for the past few days but has undergone selling in the last 24 hours. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Thursday at 12:30 GMT, and this event is likely to cause a further spike in volatility.

The CPI, as the name suggests, is a price index of the average market basket of consumer goods and services. Changes in CPI are used to measure inflation.

Render (RNDR) token has sustained a bullish streak since early last month, with the price action recording higher highs and higher lows. The upside potential remains plausible for RNDR but it depends on how bulls play their hand from here on out.

Render token (RNDR) price is up 30% since September and 20% up so far in the month with no signs of stopping. With bulls still taking the lead, RNDR is confronting a supply barrier between $1.938 and $2.035, the supply zone, where aggressive selling is expected. A test of this order block would constitute a 10% surge above current levels.

Avalanche-based decentralized social network Stars Arena made headlines at the beginning of the month but became a victim of cybercrime not much later. The SocialFi project witnessed an exploit that led to the protocol being halted and redeveloped. Nevertheless, to the users’ relief, the lost funds have been mostly recovered.

Stars Arena took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that the project had successfully recovered about 90% of the funds that were stolen during the exploit. The exploiter managed to siphon about 266,104 AVAX worth around $2.9 million at the time of the exploit.