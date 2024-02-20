Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polygon & Shiba Inu — American Wrap 20 February

Bitcoin price drops a fraction to liquidate almost $160 million in long positions
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been trading within a range for the past several days without showing any directional bias. The impasse seems to have broken, however, with the king of cryptocurrency now leaning south.
MATIC price maintains positive outlook, Humanity Protocol launches on Polygon CDK
Ethereum’s largest scaling solution’s native token, MATIC, observed a slight decline in its price, hitting a two-day low of $0.9602 on Tuesday. In the past week, MATIC price yielded nearly 11% gains for holders despite falling in the past 24 hours.
Shiba Inu is likely on the brink of SHIB price rally as meme coin sees volume capitulate
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, observed a large capitulation by SHIB holders in the past two weeks. This could result in a massive rally in SHIB price, if the trend repeats itself. On-chain metrics support Shiba Inu’s uptrend.
