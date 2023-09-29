Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot & Crypto – European Wrap 29 September

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently close to retesting the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as shown in the chart below. The previous article sheds light on a potential fractal that could trigger a massive correction, should history repeat.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot (DOT) price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Polkadot price is down 92.91% from its all-time high and currently trades in a tight range. The three lower highs and equal lows on the daily chart have created a descending triangle setup. Descending triangles, when formed after a rally or at the top of a trend, could result in a downtrend upon breakout. But since DOT is down 92.91% from its all-time high, the chances of a downward breakout are less.
Key signals of crypto market revival
The crypto market has been torn, rising over 2% in the last 24 hours to $1.076 trillion. The excitement came after the approval of the Ethereum Futures ETF from Valkyrie, which will be available for trading from Friday. It's not the victory everyone expected, as they were waiting for a long list of spot Bitcoin ETFs to be approved. But the positive news coincided nicely with a rebound in equity markets and a corrective decline in the dollar, adding fuel to the fire.
Bitcoin surged above $27K on Thursday, gaining over $800 (3.2%). The momentum allowed it to climb above its 50-day moving average, something it has been unable to do since early August. The ability to hold levels above this curve will be the first confirmation of a change in trend and will turn observers' attention to the 27.5 area, where the previous local highs are located. We believe a move above $28K will attract even more buying interest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stagnancy brings investors’ losses to a 28-month high
Shiba Inu has been rather dormant these past four weeks, which is bearing a negative impact on the investors. The meme coin market has been struggling to make headlines as the lack of increase in altcoin’s market value has left investors in peril, which is now driving them to pull back and wait until SHIB starts rising again.
LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier
Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.
THORChain leaps 12% with soaring open interest as RUNE targets a peak of its current range
THORChain is testing a crucial multi-month obstacle after a remarkable climb. The move has completed the altcoin’s recovery rally following the 15% fall of September 27. RUNE has outperformed the broader market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum recording only up to 3% in daily gains.
Chainlink and Australia’s ANZ Bank issue AUD-stablecoin to successfully test interoperability
Chainlink put itself on the map with the help of its real-time data-feeding Oracles and is now in the spotlight for its interoperability protocol. Through this protocol, the blockchain project intends to not only connect two or five chains but also create the world’s largest liquidity layer, starting with Australia’s second-largest bank.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.