Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain
The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green, such as Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE) and Synthetix (SNX). Read more...
Polkadot nurtures a 15% breakout while this crucial barrier must come down
Polkadot has embarked on another recovery mission after embracing $8 during the recent widespread declines. As the price inches closer to the ultimate breakout point, DOT bulls are getting ready for a massive liftoff, likely to test $10. Read more...
Monero outperforms all other privacy-centric coins in 2020, now XMR price prepares for a 25% move
Monero, a $2.7 billion cryptocurrency performed incredibly well in 2020, leaving other privacy-oriented coins in the dust. According to Messari, a cryptocurrency analysis platform, XMR is up 249% year-on-year and is trading at $155. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain
The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green, such as Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE) and Synthetix (SNX).
Monero outperforms all other privacy-centric coins in 2020, now XMR price prepares for a 25% move
Monero, a $2.7 billion cryptocurrency performed incredibly well in 2020, leaving other privacy-oriented coins in the dust. According to Messari, a cryptocurrency analysis platform, XMR is up 249% year-on-year and is trading at $155.
AAVE topped DeFi growth in 2020 with a whopping 6,372% YoY, here is what to expect in 2021
The last few months of 2020 were extremely yielding. Bitcoin almost hit a record high at $42,000 while the rest of the cryptocurrencies grew significantly. Aave soared by a colossal 6,372%, topping decentralized finance digital assets (DeFi) year-over-year.
Polkadot nurtures a 15% breakout while this crucial barrier must come down
Polkadot has embarked on another recovery mission after embracing $8 during the recent widespread declines. As the price inches closer to the ultimate breakout point, DOT bulls are getting ready for a massive liftoff, likely to test $10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.