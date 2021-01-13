Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain

The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green, such as Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE) and Synthetix (SNX). Read more...

Polkadot nurtures a 15% breakout while this crucial barrier must come down

Polkadot has embarked on another recovery mission after embracing $8 during the recent widespread declines. As the price inches closer to the ultimate breakout point, DOT bulls are getting ready for a massive liftoff, likely to test $10. Read more...

Monero outperforms all other privacy-centric coins in 2020, now XMR price prepares for a 25% move

Monero, a $2.7 billion cryptocurrency performed incredibly well in 2020, leaving other privacy-oriented coins in the dust. According to Messari, a cryptocurrency analysis platform, XMR is up 249% year-on-year and is trading at $155. Read more...