Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Meme Coins & Cryptos – American Wrap 29 December

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is. Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Bitcoin has made only three wave rallies from the November lows, which is one of the most important indications that more weakness may still lie ahead. Due to the holidays, it is not surprising that price is currently trapped in a range, and based on the latest price action this could be forming a triangle in wave four.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are trading mixed as Bitcoin (BTC) records minor gains on Monday, warming sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. Still, the incipient recovery in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remains fragile amid the prevailing downtrend.