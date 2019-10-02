Bitcoin is among the daily losers on Wednesday following the rejection from levels just above $8,500. The correction from the lows formed marginally above $7,700 initially stepped above $8,000 before extending the bullish leg to a weekly high of $8,530. At the time of writing Bitcoin is trading at $8,221 amidst a growing bearish momentum.

The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, Litecoin is up 1.61% after opening the session at $55.78. A bullish action touched highs around $56.74. At the time press, LTC/USD is trading at $56.66 while the bulls look forward to blasting through $60. Still pressing down on the price is the descending trendline resistance.

EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86

EOS takes seventh place in the global cryptocurrency market with the current market value of $2.70 billion.