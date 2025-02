Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Crypto – European Wrap 19 February

Former Binance CEO CZ believes that crypto wallets should be the primary tool for everyday blockchain transactions, while exchanges should mainly serve professional traders. He shared this view in a discussion with Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen, highlighting how wallets are evolving beyond simple storage.

Litecoin (LTC) price extends its gains and recovers above the $135.00 level on Wednesday, rallying over 7% so far this week. LTC’s open interest hints at a continuation of the rally as it reaches the highest level since May 12, 2021, of $887 million. Senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg reports a 90% chance of approval for Litecoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), further supporting LTC’s bullish outlook.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for two weeks. Defund exchange FTX repayments on Tuesday dipped Bitcoin towards its lower boundary of the consolidating range. A K33 report highlights volumes, yields, options premiums, and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) flows have moved to areas not seen since before the US Presidential election in November, with volatility at multi-month lows and raising concerns of liquidation cascades.

