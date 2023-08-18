Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Chainlink — Asian Wrap 18 August

Bitcoin price dips to the $25,100 range with $820 million long positions liquidated across the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below critical levels to test its range low during the afternoon hours of the US session. The slump was accompanied by heavy liquidations across the board, allowing retail traders to step in while longs closed their positions to avoid further losses.
The “Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold” marks 2023 low as Litecoin price slides by 12% owing to BTC crash
Litecoin price is witnessing an unfavorable month treading lower with every passing day. The altcoin is famous for being secondary to Bitcoin, but it seems like that label is doing more damage to the cryptocurrency than good.
Chainlink price crashes by almost 20% as investors switch to selling LINK
Chainlink price is bearing the brunt of the broader market bearish woes as the altcoin slipped to a monthly low this week. The investors have not been of much help either since they are looking to offset their losses. However, the helm of recovery sits in their hands.
