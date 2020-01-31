Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 31 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome strong resistance to break past $9,500

BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday and has corrected slightly to $9,414.80 in the early hours of Friday. According to the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,500 and $9,585.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD short term bearish bias risks the support at $65 and $60

Litecoin price is trading above a long term descending trendline resistance. The narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA hints that bullish pressure is not only present but also gaining traction. The Bollinger Band 2-hour upper curve resistance proves impenetrable as LTC/USD slides to seek balance towards $65 short term support.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD fails to breach $400, where to next?

The market on Friday is painted red as cryptos extend Thursday minor corrections. Bitcoin Cash, in particular, is trading 1.47% lower on the day. The Asian session is dominated by bears. However, it is also clear that the bulls are careful not to lose balance, lest they give up all the progress they made earlier in the week.