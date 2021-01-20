The levels bulls eye on Biden's inauguration day

Is it Altcoin season or not? Ethereum hit all-time highs earlier this week but has retreated from the highs. Bitcoin has been holding onto high ground –unimaginable several months ago – but below the peak. Read more...

LTC dives to critical support looking to rebound towards $200

Litecoin has been grinding higher since the recent breakdown to $110. Recovery was very consistent, but Litecoin failed to hold above $160, let alone clear the resistance at $170. If its current critical support at $145 remains intact, Litecoin might spike toward $200. Read more...

VET breaks through consolidation phase targeting a new all-time high

VeChain is breaking out toward record highs after overcoming a critical resistance barrier around $0.03. Recovery has been consistent since last week. The break above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour and the 100 SMA appears to have validated the bullish outlook. Read more...