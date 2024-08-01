Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, LISK & Crypto – European Wrap 1 August

Cryptocurrencies continued to sag, failing to support gains in the stock market, returning the crypto market cap to $2.30trn levels seen a week ago. The market formed another lower local peak, a sequence that has been in place since March. A move towards the lower end of the sloping range suggests the potential for another 20% decline. This is a pessimistic, non-mainstream scenario given Bitcoin's historically strong performance in these months post-halving and the good risk appetite in stocks and commodities.

LISK with ticker LSKUSD can be still finishing a larger ABCDE bullish triangle pattern, where final wave E can be searching for the support at the lower side of a triangle range, but keep in mind that bullish confirmation is only above 3,2 region. Of course, there’s also a possibility for a bearish triangle pattern in wave B before we will see another sell-off for wave C, but even in this case we can expect a recovery within subwave (E).

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price stabilizes at around $64,000 on Thursday after falling short of closing above $70,000 at the beginning of the week. On Wednesday, Mt. Gox moved $3.1 billion worth of BTC, Grayscale's Mini BTC ETF received a $1.8 billion inflow, and the Bitcoin Spot ETF experienced slight outflows of $17.70 million. The FOMC's decision to hold US interest rates steady also contributed to the decline in Bitcoin’s price.

