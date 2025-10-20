Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Hyperliquid & Solana – European Wrap 20 October

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims $111,000 on Monday, extending its weekend recovery after falling nearly 6% in the previous week. Spot Exchange Traded Funds(ETFs) recorded an outflow of over $1.2 billion, marking the second-largest weekly outflow since their launch. Despite the recent price dip, whale wallets continue to accumulate BTC while retail traders trim their exposure, reflecting a divergence between the two cohorts of traders.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) retraces back higher to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a key trend indicator, following three consecutive days of recovery. At the time of writing, HYPE edges higher by 3% on Monday, while the technical outlook and derivatives data suggest a decline in selling pressure.

Still, a drop in the perpetual Decentralized Exchange (DEX) activities indicates a lack of traders’ demand necessary to boost the price of Hyperliquid’s native token.

Solana (SOL) price extends its recovery, trading above $192 at the time of writing on Monday, after rebounding from the ascending trendline support last week. The recovery is supported by increasing trade volumes, which have climbed to levels last seen in mid-January, and expectations ahead of the upcoming Accelerate Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) event on Friday, which could highlight key ecosystem developments.

