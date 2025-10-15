Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Hyperliquid & Chainlink — Asian Wrap 15 October

Bitcoin price recovered slightly on Sunday, closed above $114,900 after a sharp fall on Friday. BTC continued its recovery on Monday and retested the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $115,137 (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the October 6 high of $126,199). This level roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $115,420, making it a key resistance zone. On Tuesday, BTC declined by 1.86% after retesting the resistance zone, but found support around the ascending trendline. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $112,800. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support level at $107,245.

Hyperliquid edges lower by over 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending the 7% loss from Tuesday. The pullback in Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token erases the Monday gains and risks a potential drop below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $38.28. The S1 Pivot Point level at $36.77 could act as the immediate support, which provided a bouncepad on Sunday. If HYPE marks a daily close below this level, it could extend the decline to the centre Pivot Point level at $28.36.

S&P Global Ratings has teamed up with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to make its new Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) available on-chain, according to a statement on Tuesday. SSA provides financial institutions with real-time access to ratings that measure how effectively stablecoins maintain their pegs. The partnership will bring S&P Global Ratings' stablecoin risk assessments on-chain, enabling DeFi platforms and institutional investors to use the data to enhance crypto-native markets.