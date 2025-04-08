Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Hadera & XRP – American Wrap 08 April

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP price Q1 review: The good, the bad and the ugly
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP suffered a correction alongside the rest of the cryptocurrencies in Q1 2025. The economic uncertainty and decline in institutional interest have rattled the crypto market.
Hedera Price Analysis: HBAR defies $50B market dip as Nvidia confirms AI partnership
Hedera maintains strength above $0.15, signaling investor confidence as NVIDIA’s AI integration boosts long-term bullish sentiment and breakout potential.
XRP drops 3% as Ripple announces $1.25 billion acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road
Ripple announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring prime brokerage firm Hidden Road to enhance its institutional offerings and increase the adoption of the RLUSD stablecoin and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Despite the positives from the announcement, XRP continued to trade below $2, as the effects of the global trade war outweighed any optimistic sentiments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Who is Satoshi? Crypto lawyer sues DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity
Crypto attorney James Murphy, popularly known as "MetalLawMan", files a lawsuit against DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. The lawsuit is based on Special Agent Rana Saoud's 2019 claim that the DHS had uncovered the creator of Bitcoin.
Binance to delist BADGER, BAL, 12 more tokens on April 16
Binance will delist 14 tokens on April 16 following a successful vote and standard delisting processes. TROY, SNT, and UFT top Binance’s first batch of the vote to delist results. Binance token delisting will impact futures, margin, loan and simple earn services.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: MicroStrategy’s SEC form 8-K filing hints at possible Bitcoin sales to meet financial obligations
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $80,000 on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day. MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing reports a loss of $5.91 billion, hinting at possible BTC sales to meet financial obligations.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Hyperliquid and Telcoin: Asian session sparks tariff relief rally in meme coins and DeFi
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a tariff relief rally, with altcoins like Fartcoin, Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Telcoin (TEL) bouncing back with double-digit gains. Fartcoin has jumped 28% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.5801.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.