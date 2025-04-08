- Hedera price consolidates above the $0.15 support level on Tuesday despite crypto markets shedding $50 billion on the day.
- Hedera Hashgraph price initially climbed 13% from its Tuesday opening, momentarily testing the $0.17 mark.
- Nvidia has confirmed plans to integrate Hedera blockchain into its AI program.
Hedera maintains strength above $0.15, signaling investor confidence as NVIDIA’s AI integration boosts long-term bullish sentiment and breakout potential.
Hedera holds key support as technical breakout signals long-term bullish momentum
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) exhibits significant resilience on Tuesday in the face of broader market turbulence. As controversy surrounding the US trade war rages, HBAR has conspicuously held steady above its opening price at the $0.15 support level.
Crypto market performance, April 8 | source: Coingecko
While HBAR’s trades near its opening price for the day, its performance stands out when compared to global crypto market trends.
According to Coingecko data, the global crypto market has lost $50 billion in valuation, declining 3% to hit the $2.5 trillion mark on Tuesday.
Hedera’s mild 0.4% uptick is a significantly stronger performance relative to top-ranked altcoins like Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) all posting excess of 3% losses for the day.
Nvidia to integrate Hedera into its AI programs
HBAR’s resilient performance on Tuesday has been linked to a partnership inked between Hedera blockchain and chip making giant Nvidia. In a press release, Nvidia confirmed that it will integrate Hedera’s blockchain infrastructure into its upcoming artificial intelligence initiatives.
In a recent LinkedIn update, Anthony Rong, Nvidia’s Regional VP of Engineering, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. He emphasized that the inclusion of Hedera's public distributed ledger technology will play a key role in building trustworthy, real-time AI systems for enterprise and industrial use.
This partnership aims to tackle one of AI’s most pressing challenges — data integrity. By embedding Hedera's ultra-fast, energy-efficient consensus mechanism into AI pipelines, Nvidia is equipping its systems with tools to verify the origin and authenticity of training data and real-time inputs. Such transparency is becoming critical as machine learning models are deployed in sectors where precision and accountability are non-negotiable.
Industries like healthcare diagnostics, financial risk modeling, autonomous logistics, and secure supply chains stand to benefit significantly. According to Rong, Hedera’s immutable audit trails will ensure that AI-generated insights can be trusted and traced.
Why is Hedera price holding up today?
This strategic alignment appears to be shielding HBAR from the macro pressure stemming from the ongoing US trade war weighing on other altcoins.
Following the announcement, HBAR price surged as much as 13% during intraday trading, briefly tagging the $0.17 level before encountering resistance.
The bullish impulse leans into the narrative that Hedera’s low energy usage and high throughput complement Nvidia’s long-term mission to deliver environmentally-sustainable AI solutions.
HBAR price forecast: Hedera tests $0.15 floor as Nvidia deal lifts sentiment
Hedera continues to defend the $0.15 support despite broader crypto volatility, highlighting investor confidence following Nvidia’s AI partnership. The chart confirms a falling wedge breakout, a classic bullish reversal pattern, with a measured move target near $0.35 — representing over 130% upside from current levels.
Volume on the breakout bar spiked to 951.88 million, signaling strong buyer conviction. Hedera’s price bounced 10.37% from local lows on that surge, validating the wedge breakout.
The VWAP now sits at $0.15531 and acts as immediate resistance. A daily close above this line is required for continuation toward $0.17, with $0.20 as the next major inflection point.
HBAR price forecast
The RSI at 35.62 suggests room for upward movement, but bearish divergence from prior highs signals caution. In this Hedera price forecast, upside remains viable if accumulation continues above the wedge resistance.
On the flipside, failure to sustain trading at $0.15 would invalidate the wedge and expose HBAR to $0.13 on the downside, a key support seen in prior consolidations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.