Bitcoin Gold is among the best performing digital assets in the market on Wednesday, especially during the European session. Recovery has been staged from Monday’s losses at $8.06. Looking back the price has been in a downward trend since the hurdle at $10.00 in the first week of June.

CNBC, an American news media corporation, published a list of 50 disrupters of 2020, the companies that made an impact in the year. Ripple took the 28th place in the rating and become was the only digital currency project that made its way in the list.

IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing. IOT/USD is recovering after the recent sell-off in sync with the market.