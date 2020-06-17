- The intraday charts imply that IOTA/USD is vulnerable to correction.
- The major support si created below $0.2100.
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing. IOT/USD is recovering after the recent sell-off in sync with the market.
IOT/USD: Technical picture
IOT/USD touched the intraday low at $0.2031 and managed to regain some ground. A sustainable move above $0.2200-$0.2220 improved the technical picture, tough the upside momentum is limited by $0.2300, which is reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band located above that barrier and 4-hour SMA50. If it is cleared, the upside movement may gather pace and take the price towards $0.2350 with the 4-hour SMA100 located right below this barrier.
IOT/USD 4-hour chart
The downward-looking RSI on the intraday chart implies that the bulls may have a hard time pushing IOTA price much higher during the day. The local support is created by the above-mentioned area $0.2200-$0.2220. If it is broken, the sell-off will continue towards 4-hour SMA200 at $0.2175. The ultimate downside goal comes at $0.2080 with a combination of daily SMA50, SMA200 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple and Bitcoin Cash outperforming Bitcoin in mid-week recovery
The majority of cryptoassets are facing increased selling pressure, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum. Some selected digital assets such as IOTA and Bitcoin Gold are leading with the biggest single-digit gains.
Is another Bitcoin massacre brewing?
The battle between the bulls and the bears is far from over, at least for this week’s trading. Digital assets in the market are back to swimming in the red waters after taking a breather on Tuesday.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.