Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Fartcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 14 August

Ethereum saw $152.72 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $37.38 million and $115.35 million, respectively. ETH is testing the $4,500 resistance after rising more than 20% over the past week to break out of the consolidation phase of a bullish pennant. The top altcoin could stretch its rally to set a new all-time high above $5,000 if it completes the pennant's target, obtained by measuring the height of the pole and projecting it upward from a breakout point.

Fartcoin edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 19% jump from the previous day. The Solana-based meme coin reclaims the $1.000 psychological level and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.005, which is drawn from the $2.740 high on January 19 to the $0.198 low on March 10. To reinforce an uptrend, FARTCOIN should surpass the $1.085 level to outgrow the bearish engulfing candle formed on Monday. This could extend the rally to the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.562.

Bitcoin price faced resistance around its key psychological level barrier at $120,000 on Monday and declined slightly. However, it reattempted to close above this resistance the next day but failed again. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers below around $119,500. If BTC closes above the $120,000 psychological level on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its record high of $123,218. If a successful close above this level occurs, BTC would enter price discovery mode with bulls targeting the psychological level of $125,000.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.