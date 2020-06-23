After rumors from PayPal and Venmo adding cryptocurrency payments, Bitcoin and the rest of the market saw a big pump. BTC/USD peaked at $9,786 before a slight correction to $9,600 but still managed to close at $9,689 above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have remained bullish.

ETH/USD settled above $243.00 after a short-lived jump above $244.67 on Monday. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of the day. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is moving withing a short-term downside trend amid low volatility.

Zcash is up 200% since March 13 but was slowing down significantly over the past three weeks. ZEC/USD was inside a daily downtrend after losing the 12-EMA and hitting a lower low at $48. On June 22, ZEC had an initial bull surge to $53.62 from a low of $50.3. On June 23, buyers followed up with more strength pushing Zcash above $60, hitting $61.54 before a mild pullback to $58.47.