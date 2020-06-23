Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bull flag awaits confirmation to launch Bitcoin above $10,000

After a notable price surge on June 22, Bitcoin established itself at $9,650.

The daily bull flag can easily break within two to three days.

After rumors from PayPal and Venmo adding cryptocurrency payments, Bitcoin and the rest of the market saw a big pump. BTC/USD peaked at $9,786 before a slight correction to $9,600 but still managed to close at $9,689 above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have remained bullish.

BTC/USD daily chart

A clear trend change occurred on June 22 and Bitcoin is trading inside a daily uptrend. There is really not a lot of resistance to the upside, in fact, $10,000 is the only real resistance level that bulls need to worry about.

We know that $10,000 is crucial and Bitcoin has been rejected from the level several times in the past. If the bull flag is confirmed and BTC can climb above $9,786, it could easily break $10,000, this time for good. There are many fundamental metrics in favor of Bitcoin but another rejection at $10K would be devastating.

BTC/USD technical levels