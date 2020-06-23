Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bull flag awaits confirmation to launch Bitcoin above $10,000

- After a notable price surge on June 22, Bitcoin established itself at $9,650.
- The daily bull flag can easily break within two to three days.
After rumors from PayPal and Venmo adding cryptocurrency payments, Bitcoin and the rest of the market saw a big pump. BTC/USD peaked at $9,786 before a slight correction to $9,600 but still managed to close at $9,689 above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have remained bullish.
BTC/USD daily chart
A clear trend change occurred on June 22 and Bitcoin is trading inside a daily uptrend. There is really not a lot of resistance to the upside, in fact, $10,000 is the only real resistance level that bulls need to worry about.
We know that $10,000 is crucial and Bitcoin has been rejected from the level several times in the past. If the bull flag is confirmed and BTC can climb above $9,786, it could easily break $10,000, this time for good. There are many fundamental metrics in favor of Bitcoin but another rejection at $10K would be devastating.
BTC/USD technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9642.88
|Today Daily Change
|-47.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|9689.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9545.5
|Daily SMA50
|9418.35
|Daily SMA100
|8179.1
|Daily SMA200
|8271.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9786.22
|Previous Daily Low
|9269.05
|Previous Weekly High
|9589.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|8899.05
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9588.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9466.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9377.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9064.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8860.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9894.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10098.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10411.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
