BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000. Despite that the upside momentum faded away on approach to $7,500 on Wednesday, BTC/USD is still well-positioned to continue the long-term recovery.

ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period. The second-largest digital asset has a market value of $19 billion, while an average daily trading volume has exceeded $14 billion.

TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. TRX/USD hit the intraday low at $0.0130 on April 8 but managed to regain the ground amid improved sentiments.