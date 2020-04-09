- ETH/USD has been range-bound with bullish bias in recent days.
- The local resistance is created by daily SMA200.
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period. The second-largest digital asset has a market value of $19 billion, while an average daily trading volume has exceeded $14 billion.
At the time of writing, slightly over 22% of Ethereum addresses are in the money, which is less than on Wednesday. A cluster of 2 million ETH addresses has its breakeven point in the range from $185.00 to $201.00, which means that the upside may be limited is traders seek to opt out. The number of large transactions and their volume decreased.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD has found support created by a 1-hour SMA50 on approach to $170.00. It is reinforced by the short-term upside trend line. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards the intraday low of $168,48 and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $167.90. This area is likely to slow down the retreat; however, if the price moves below this barrier the sell-off may continue towards 1-hour SMA100 at $161.70 followed by critical barrier of $150.00. The intraday RSI is ready to enter an overbought territory though there are no clear signals of reversal as of yet.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, ETH/USD is trying to settle above the important barrier created by daily SMA200 at $172.40. Once it is out of the way, the recovery will gain traction with the next focus on daily SMA50 at $176.60 and psychological $180.00. This area may slow down the ETH bulls; however, if it is cleared, $200.00 will quickly come into focus.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
