Bitcoin price bulls are concentrating on one key resistance; $7,000. The surge on Friday last week pulled BTC/USD from lows under $5,500 to highs touching the coveted $7,000. However, the weekend action remained drab as the buyers lost traction amid increased bearish action. Various support areas were confirmed including $6,000, and $5,800. Bitcoin price commenced this week’s trading battling tooth and nail to force a reversal targeting $7,000.

ETH/USD hit the intraday high at $144.04 before retreating to $142.60. The-second largest digital asset is moving within a strong bullish trend on intraday charts, in sync with the market. On a day-to-day basis, ETH has gained over 15%. The bullish sentiments helped the coin to move outside the Bollinger Band on the 1-hour chart, which means the correction may be around the corner.

TRX slipped to the 17th place giving way to Cardano's ADA, even though Tron's market value increased from $704 on Monday to $759 million by press time. TRX/USD has gained over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed recovery on the global cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.0113, off the recent high reached at $0.0115.