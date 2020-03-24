- ETH/USD has experienced a strong rally that improved its technical picture.
- The next bullish target is created by psychological $150.00.
ETH/USD hit the intraday high at $144.04 before retreating to $142.60. The-second largest digital asset is moving within a strong bullish trend on intraday charts, in sync with the market. On a day-to-day basis, ETH has gained over 15%. The bullish sentiments helped the coin to move outside the Bollinger Band on the 1-hour chart, which means the correction may be around the corner.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
One-hour RSI points upwards, which means that the coin retains the upside potential; however, investors should be careful as the indicator is close to overbought levels. The next bullish target comes at the intraday high of $144.04. It is followed by psychological $150.00 and $153.30 ( March 20 high). Once it is out of the way, the upside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $157.50 ( the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $160.00.
On the downside, the critical support is created by SMA100 1-hour at $132.20. If it is sustainably broken, the sell-off may gain traction and push the price towards SMA50 1-hour at $1.2950 and $125.50 (SMA200 1-hour)
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
