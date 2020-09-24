Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tron – Asian Wrap 24 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700

BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart. Bitcoin has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled down after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rebound to $360 in the offing

Ethereum has been on an unstoppable breakdown following yet another rejection from levels around $390. While several support zones, including $380, $360 and $340 failed to hold during the downtrend, the smart contracts giant token has embraced support at $310. This is the second time Ether is trading lows of $310 in September.

Tron Technical Analysis: TRX downside capped at $0.024

TRX is priced around $0.025 as the bears managed to eke out an advantage this Wednesday. Over the last three weeks, the price has dropped from $0.04 to $0.025, charting a 37.5% drop in valuation.The 4-hour price has failed to have a bullish breakout from the descending wedge pattern.