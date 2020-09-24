Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tron – Asian Wrap 24 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700
BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart. Bitcoin has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled down after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rebound to $360 in the offing
Ethereum has been on an unstoppable breakdown following yet another rejection from levels around $390. While several support zones, including $380, $360 and $340 failed to hold during the downtrend, the smart contracts giant token has embraced support at $310. This is the second time Ether is trading lows of $310 in September.
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX downside capped at $0.024
TRX is priced around $0.025 as the bears managed to eke out an advantage this Wednesday. Over the last three weeks, the price has dropped from $0.04 to $0.025, charting a 37.5% drop in valuation.The 4-hour price has failed to have a bullish breakout from the descending wedge pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700
BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart. Bitcoin has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rebound to $360 in the offing
Ethereum has been on an unstoppable breakdown following yet another rejection from levels around $390. While several support zones, including $380, $360 and $340 failed to hold during the downtrend ...
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX downside capped at $0.024
TRX is priced around $0.025 as the bears managed to eke out an advantage this Wednesday. Over the last three weeks, the price has dropped from $0.04 to $0.025, charting a 37.5% drop in valuation.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA flashes buy signal in 12-hour chart
This Monday, ADA/USD had a bearish breakout from the descending triangle pattern. Following that, the price had another significant fall this Wednesday, wherein the price ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.