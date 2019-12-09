Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tezos Asian Wrap 09 Dec

BTC/USD weekend action brushes shoulders with $7,600

Cryptocurrencies stagnated within familiar levels over the weekend. However, Bitcoin action impressively jumped above the resistance levels at $7,400 and $7,500 respectively. The upward leg jumped above $7,600 before forming a high at $7,638.

ETH/USD held above $145 as recovery stalls in the $150’s range

Ethereum price action over the weekend was largely lethargic. The recovery is from the recent slump towards $130 has not been able to rise above $160. Ethereum closed he trading on Friday at $149. The weekend action jumped slightly above $150 the momentum fizzled out at $152.23.

Tezos towers the weekend session testing $1.70 crucial hurdle

Tezos was arguably the best performing crypto in the weekend session. After closing the session on Friday at $1.38, the bullish action majestically surged over 30% to brush shoulders with $1.61. Tezos bulls lose momentum at $1.65 leaving $1.70 crucial hurdle untested.