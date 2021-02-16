Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 16 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: 10-day SMA, short-term support line defend BTC bulls

Bitcoin bulls roll-up their sleeves to attack the record top of $49,700 while picking up the bids near $48,190 during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major extends the previous day’s U-turn from a one-week low, around the 10-day SMA, while staying above an upward sloping trend line that connects January’s top and Wednesday’s bottom.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Lower high on D1 probes ETH bulls eyeing $2,000

Ethereum is preparing for a bullish breakout while taking the bids near $1,795 amid the initial Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin rises for the first time in the last four days while attacking the latest lower-high formation on the daily (D1) chart.

XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level

Stellar climbed above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart on January 28 and hasn’t lost the support level since then. In the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, but XLM bulls managed to hold the 26-EMA once again, with a significant 27% rebound.