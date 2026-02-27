Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Stable – Asian Wrap 27 February
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. Meanwhile, XRP steadies at $1.40 after finding support around a key level. The price action of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggests a cautiously constructive tone as traders await a key catalyst that could pave the way for further upside moves.
Ethereum Price Forecast: FG Nexus continues distribution amid signs of returning risk-on sentiment
FG Nexus, once dubbed an Ethereum treasury firm, resumed offloading the top altcoin on Wednesday, distributing 7,550 ETH, according to data from smart money tracker EmberCN.
Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs
Altcoins, such as Stable (STABLE), Decred (DCR), and Pippin (PIPPIN), are extending gains so far this week, defying the risk-averse conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market. Stable and Pippin are near record high levels, while Decred extends its breakout rally above $30. Technically, the uptrend in STABLE, DCR, and PIPPIN remains sound, but the broader market condition remains a risk to the steady recovery.
