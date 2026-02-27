Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Stable – Asian Wrap 27 February

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. Meanwhile, XRP steadies at $1.40 after finding support around a key level. The price action of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggests a cautiously constructive tone as traders await a key catalyst that could pave the way for further upside moves.

FG Nexus, once dubbed an Ethereum treasury firm, resumed offloading the top altcoin on Wednesday, distributing 7,550 ETH, according to data from smart money tracker EmberCN.

Altcoins, such as Stable (STABLE), Decred (DCR), and Pippin (PIPPIN), are extending gains so far this week, defying the risk-averse conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market. Stable and Pippin are near record high levels, while Decred extends its breakout rally above $30. Technically, the uptrend in STABLE, DCR, and PIPPIN remains sound, but the broader market condition remains a risk to the steady recovery.