Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & SafeMoon — Asian Wrap 9 Nov

SafeMoon price struggles to establish a clear floor after pulling back nearly 50% from the all-time highs it established in late October. Last Friday showed some evidence that a continuation move higher may occur, but that quickly fizzled out.

Ethereum price enters into price discovery mode as it continues to press on towards new all-time highs. Little exists in the form of resistance for Ethereum. Ethereum price has few, if any, resistance levels ahead. The only level nearby that might cause some selling pressure and profit-taking is the psychological number of $5,000.

Bitcoin price action shows its weekly Ichimoku chart to be in the most bullish position it has been in since the week of July 31st, 2021. Thus, bulls are positioned perfectly to see Bitcoin rally to $77,000 and beyond. Bitcoin price is locked and loaded for a monster move higher.

