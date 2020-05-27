Bitcoin has remained lethargic in its price performance since the beginning of the week. It is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain gains above $9,000. On the other hand, buyers are concentrating on defending the short term support at $8,800. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is valued at $8,840, following a minor retreat from $8,893 (intraday high).

Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.



Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the United States regulators to speed up the development of digital currencies. The expert warned that the country may lose its status of the global leader of innovations and fall behind China in terms of cryptocurrency developments.