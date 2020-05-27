ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals

- Four factors point out that ETH is too cheap.
- On the weekly chart, ETH/USD is supported by SMA100.
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
We charted several progress indicators for Ethereum against its price development since its genesis. Besides other factors, the following 4 indicators have caught our interest the most. We feel comfortable to state that Ethereum is significantly undervalued at current prices? – they wrote on Twitter.
The four metrics include the development activity, gas usage, mean dollar investment age, and miner’s balance. Considering that all of them demonstrate a positive trend, EHT is undervalued and poised for a strong price increase.
Blockfyre is a research company based in Germany and focused on in-depth research of the digital asset market and investments.
According to Blockfyre co-founder Simon Dedic, the sharp decrease of ETH price in 2018 was caused by ICO projects selling large amounts of ETH to obtain capital in dollars. Meanwhile, miners and investors are mostly holding ETH since 2018.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $202.50. The coin found strong support at the psychological $200.00, which is strengthened by weekly SMA100. This technical barrier has been limiting the decline since the previous week. If it is broken, the sell-off will extend towards the lowest level of the previous week at $191.49 with weekly SMA50 and the middle line of the weekly Bollinger Band located below that level.
On the upside, a sustainable move of $210.00 is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once this barrier is out of the way, the price will move towards the highest level of the previous week at $217.00 and $220.00.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin offensive for market share
The war for crypto market dominance between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues. Ether follows its offensive, and after yesterday's small setback, today it renews its assault and moves quickly upwards looking for the first target at the 9.7% market share level.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
BCH/USD continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band
BCH/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday following a bearish Tuesday. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone following Wednesday’s bullish price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.