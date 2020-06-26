BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,211 after a short-lived dip to the intraday low of $9,079. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday as the market waits for the massive options expiry later during the day. The mrket capitalization of the first digital asset exceeded $169 billion, while its market share settled at 64.4%.

Ethereum has in the last 48 hours bled profusely due to the rejection at $250. The second attempt at clearing the psychological level ended in dire losses as Ethereum spiraled under $230. Support has been established at $225 but gains above $230 are currently unsustainable. ETH/USD is trading at $228 following a 1.53% loss on the day. Other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ripple are also in the red as they continue to nurse losses incurred.

XRP/USD dropped below $0.1800 and touched the intraday low at $0.1784. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0,1890, down 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of Friday. Ripple's XRP is the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion.