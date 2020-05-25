Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 25 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: What next as BTC/USD tests $8,600?

Bitcoin price has continued to face increasing selling activity. The weekend session was not different as seller domination continued. BTC/USD extended the bearish leg further below $9,000 to the extent of testing support at $8,600. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $8,780 after a minor recovery from the aforementioned support area.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD recovery sabotaged above $200 as consolidation sets in

Ethereum bulls are focused on holding the price above $200 from the first day of this week’s trading. From the opening value of $199.59, the world’s largest altcoin has extended the bullish action to $203.05 (intraday high). At the time of writing, Ether is trading 1.46% higher on the day. It is valued at $202.51 amid a building bullish trend and heightened volatility.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls looking forward to a falling triangle breakout, all eyes on $0.21

Ripple price revisited the support at $0.19 during the weekend session. The breakdown occurred following the failure to break the support at $0.21. Recovery from the support is gradual but steady. XRP/USD is exchanging hands 0.85% higher on the day. The intraday high at $0.1943 is the short term seller congestion zone.