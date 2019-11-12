Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, has been since breaching $9000.

Critical near-term support eyed at $8500, failure to hold could be punishing.

Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 0.10% the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD trading remains narrow, as the price moves within a range of $180-195.

The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.00% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD is running towards its second week in the red, the bears are back within control.

The price is retreating following a decent run higher from late October.