Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – European Wrap 30 June

BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week as growth attempts are limited by $9,200, while the dips below $9,000 are heavily bought. The market capitalization of the first digital asset settled at $167 billion, while its market share is registered at 64.9%.

Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.68 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.66 billion. The coin knocked at $42.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $41.30 by the time of writing. LTC/USD has barely changed both a day-to-day basis, though it is down over 1% since the beginning of Tuesday.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the fifth largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.28 billion. The coin hit the intraday high at $224.87 during early Asian hours and retreated to $223.00 by the time of writing. BCH experienced a strong growth and gained over 2% in a matter of minutes; however the upside proved to be limited as the bulls failed to push the price above the local resistance created by 1-hour SMA100.