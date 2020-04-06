Bitcoin has pushed higher on the first trading day of the week as general sentiment in the crypto space has improved. Last week there was an interesting spike which has left a very interesting wave high resistance zone of 7292.11. If the bulls can take out this level then the bull run would look set to continue into the next soft resistance of 7734.18.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 10.95% in the session on Monday.

ETH/USD has smashed above resistance see at the $145 mark.

The next major barrier for the bulls to break down was seen at $150, which has been conquered.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 5.55 % in the session on Friday.

LTC/USD at present is edging towards another day in the green, which would mark the fifth.

The bulls have been smashing down the chunky supply that is seen within the early $40 price region.