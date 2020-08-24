Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – American Wrap 24 Aug

Bitcoin (BTC) bottomed at $11,370 on August 22 and resumed the recovery towards $12,000. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $11,800, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. While the critical resistance remains unbroken, the upside momentum may gain traction later during the day as the coin is moving within the strong bullish trend amid low volatility.

Ethereum (ETH) jumped above psychological $400.00 to trade at $407.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $45.5 billion has gained over 4% since the start of the day amid strong bullish momentum caused mainly by a combination of technical factors.

Litecoin (LTC) has gained over 5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $62.47 by press time. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4.00 billion has been one of the best-performing coins out of top-10 on Monday as the upside momentum has been gaining traction since the weekend. The coin dipped to the psychological $60.00 during early Asian hours before the recovery resumed.